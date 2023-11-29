Crews battle fire that damaged house in Penfield
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Crews battled a fire on Kirkland Drive in Penfield overnight.
Firefighters say the garage was destroyed and the inside of the home also had significant damage. A car and a truck in the driveway were also damaged.
All three people inside were able to escape safely and the Red Cross has offered assistance. The cause is under investigation.