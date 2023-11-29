Crews battle fire that damaged house in Penfield

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Crews battled a fire on Kirkland Drive in Penfield overnight.

Firefighters say the garage was destroyed and the inside of the home also had significant damage. A car and a truck in the driveway were also damaged.

All three people inside were able to escape safely and the Red Cross has offered assistance. The cause is under investigation.