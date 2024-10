SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — Crews battled a fire at an apartment building in the Town of Seneca Falls on Sunday.

Smoke and flames came from the front window of Park Place Apartments around 1:30 p.m. on West Bayard Street. Everyone made it out safely and the Seneca Falls Fire Department is still investigating.

No injuries have been reported and fire officials say there is no indication of foul play.