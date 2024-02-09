Crews battle flames at vacant building on St. Paul Street and apartments on Mt. Hope Avenue

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester firefighters battled flames overnight on Friday at two buildings, vacant building on St. Paul Street and an apartment complex on Mount Hope Avenue.

It took about 75 firefighters to battle the fire at the large, vacant building next to the RTS Transit Center. RFD says the fire broke out just before midnight and it took crews under an hour to put out the flames. RFD is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

A third alarm was called due to the size of the building, which crews say can present some challenges.

“It’s a seven story building, multiple rooms, open pipe chase ways, multiple conduits for fire to travel,” said Rochester Fire Chief Stefano Napolitano. “Firefighters just encounter multiple challenges. You know, you don’t know if there’s any squatters in there. So you’re going in and you’re giving it your best effort.”

Shortly after the first fire broke out, crews were also called to The Hamilton apartment complex on Mount Hope Avenue by the Genesee River.

Details on that fire are limited but News10NBC’s crew saw multiple fire trucks at the scene. News10NBC has reached out to RFD for more information.