Crews battle house fire in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Crews battled a house fire at Martin Road in Henrietta on Monday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 8:30 a.m. to help the Henrietta Fire Department. The two people who were home at the time of the fire were able to get out safely before crews arrived.

No one was injured. Martin Road has reopened now that crews have extinguished the fire. The Monroe County Fire Bureau is still investigating the cause of the fire.