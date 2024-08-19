Crews battle house fire in Rush

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

RUSH, N.Y. — A house fire in Rush shut down West Henrietta Road for hours on Sunday night.

The call for the fire came in just before 7:45 p.m. Parts of Route 15 near Rush Scottsville Road were closed as first responders battled the flames.

We’ve reached out to both the Rush Fire Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for more information.