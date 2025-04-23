Crews battle house fire on Colvin Street that spread to roof

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Crews battled a house fire on Colvin Street on the city’s southwest side overnight.

Rochester firefighters arrived just before 2 a.m. and the fire spread to multiple areas of the home, extending to the roof. Firefighters say the flames are now under control and no one was hurt.

We’ve reached out to the Rochester Fire Department for more information.