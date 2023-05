ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Crews battled a house fire on Garson Avenue in Rochester on Sunday.

Smoke was coming out of the second-floor window around 8 p.m. At least three fire trucks, two Rochester Police cars, and the fire investigation unit were all at the scene.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in this fire or how bad the damage is. News10NBC has reached out to the Rochester Fire Department for more information.