Crews battled fire at vacant home on North Clinton Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A large, vacant home on North Clinton Avenue caught fire on Monday morning. The two-alarm fire broke out around 3:30 a.m.

The Rochester Fire Department says there was heavy fire coming from all three floors of the home.

Crews were able to fight the fire from the outside and inside. However, because this was an empty house, the windows were boarded up. This made fighting the fire difficult.

“Especially with bigger homes, they board up the windows, right, to keep trespassers out but that also poses a problem for us. we’re trying to successfully knock the fire down. That’s one thing we have to do before we can go inside and knock the fire down,” said RFD Captain David Abdoch.

No injuries were reported in this fire. The cause is under investigation.