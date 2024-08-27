Crews battle lithium-ion battery fire at Brockport electronics recycling business

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — Several fire departments worked to put out a lithium-ion battery fire at the electronics recycling business Sunnking Sustainable Solutions in Brockport.

The three-alarm fire broke out around 5:35 p.m. on Monday. Firefighters arrived to heavy, black smoke and learned that the fire involved batteries, creating a level zero hazmat situation.

In addition to the flames, first responders had to battle high temperatures outside as well, something they prepare for.

“We have water to keep firefighters hydrated. They have timers on their airpacks and, when they time out on the airpack, they have to come out for a new bottle,” said Christopher Martin of the Brockport Fire District. “But they also have to get evaluated before they return to the fire so we take steps to ensure the health and wellness of our firefighters.”

Lithium-ion battery fires are notoriously difficult to put out. No one was injured. The Monroe County Fire Bureau is still investigating the cause.