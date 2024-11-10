Crews battle two-alarm apartment complex fire in Gates

GATES, N.Y. — Fire crews fought a two-alarm fire Sunday morning in Gates. Crews got to the scene on Green Tree Lane around 9 a.m. and called for a second alarm due to the type of building and the amount of people who live there.

Officials say one person was helped out of the building and two people were seen by Gates Ambulance but weren’t brought to the hospital.

Crews had the fire under control in about 11 minutes. Two apartment units were affected, and officials say management is working to relocate the people who lived there.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Monroe County Fire Bureau.