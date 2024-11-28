Crews battle two-alarm fire at Batavia home on Thanksgiving morning

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Crews battled a two-alarm fire at a Batavia home on Thanksgiving morning that damaged the first floor.

The fire on East Avenue broke out just before 5:30 a.m. The Red Cross is helping the resident displaced by the fire, who was out of the house when the fire broke out.

Batavia Fire Chief Joshua Graham said crews were able to contain the fire to the first floor.

“Apparently there was a door to the upstairs that the occupant had closed and that helped to keep the fire, pretty much, to the first floor. There was a little bit of extension to the second floor but not much,” he said.

Graham said there were no injuries and it’s too early to determine the cause.