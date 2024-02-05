Two families left without home after fire in Fairport

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Two families in Fairport are without a home on Monday morning after a two-alarm fire. The fire happened on Roselawn Avenue near the Erie Canal.

Everyone inside the home was able to escape. One firefighter suffered a head injury, was treated at the scene, and released.

News10NBC’s photojournalist arrived at the scene shortly after 911 calls for the fire came in around 11 p.m. Firefighters say the flames started on the first floor and quickly spread toward the second floor and into the attic.

“When conditions warrant it, it’s unsafe for our people to be able to get to areas of the building,” said Fairport Fire Chief John Overacker. “We have to rethink our operations and go defensive and it’s a particular situation where the conditions on the second floor specifically were just too dangerous for our firefighters and we were forced to make a defensive decision.”

Crews had to cut holes in the roof to gain access to the flames. Firefighters say hoarding conditions made it unsafe for crews. The Monroe County Fire Bureau is investigating the cause of the fire.