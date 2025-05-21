Crews close some lanes in downtown to repair road damage from water main break

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Multiple lanes are closed around Court Street and South Clinton Avenue in downtown Rochester as crews work to repair the roads from last week’s water main break.

News10NBC saw crews closing off the area around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday and putting a tarp over part of the road. The city says the water main itself has been fixed. Last Thursday, the city closed South Clinton Avenue after water spilled onto the street.

Three different water main breaks have happened recently, the most recent being on Exchange Boulevard on Monday morning. The pipeline serves Blue Cross Arena, but the arena wasn’t impacted. City officials told us that water main breaks happen for different reasons and they didn’t want to speculate on the cause.

The city said it doesn’t have an official date for when construction on South Clinton Avenue will be complete.