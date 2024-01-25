Crews contain fire at Irondequoit DPW

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Crews have contained a fire at the DPW Complex off East Ridge Road.

The fire was not at the main building but at a barn that’s on the property with trucks inside. No one was hurt. Officials say three trucks and the building’s roof were damaged.

Irondequoit Fire Chief Steve Sessler said firefighters were alerted to a report of smoke coming from the PDW at 4:50 p.m. They were at the scene at 4:53 p.m. and saw heavy smoke from the roof of a large cold-storage truck building; they got into the building and found multiple plow trucks on fire.

“We utilized a blitzfire attack to quickly knock down the bulk of the fire, while our partners from St. Paul Fire District set up for the same on the opposite side of the building,” Sessler said by email. “When our crews ran out of water, St. Paul continued the attack from the other side. After positive water supply was established crews entered the building and knocked down the fire completely. After 20 minutes the fire was out and in the incident was under control.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated. Sessler said firefighters believe one of the plow trucks caught fire and it spread to the other two.

The former Irondequoit DPW building burnt down on Christmas Day in 2016. This is the new complex.