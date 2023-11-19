Crews fight duplex fire overnight on Gladys Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire on Gladys Street Sunday morning.

Fire crews say it was around 4:45 a.m. when they responded and saw heavy flames coming from multiple windows on the second floor of a duplex at 16 Gladys Street. Fire crews started to fight the fire from the inside, and found the stairs were already damaged by the blaze.

Unable to reach the second floor safely, crews searched the first floor and basement and found that the building was vacant. Officials say they then decided to fight the fire from the outside, successfully containing the flames and preventing damage to surrounding homes.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Officials say it took fire crews over an hour to bring the fire under control. RFD’s Fire Safety division and the City of Rochester’s Building Bureau responded to the scene as well, due to the amount of fire damage. There were some remaining “hot spots” that fire crews couldn’t get under control, and officials say the home will most likely be torn down.

Fire crews and City workers are still at the scene.