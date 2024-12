ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Crews worked to put out a garage fire at a home in the Charlotte neighborhood near Ontario Beach Park.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw crews battling the fire around 10:45 p.m. on Monday on Wilder Terrace. The garage was destroyed and the car was charred.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire. We’ve reached out to the Rochester Fire Department for more information.