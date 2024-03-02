Crews fight house fire on Gate House Trail in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Crews are battled a house fire on Gate House Trail in Henrietta Saturday afternoon.

A viewer-submitted video shows flames billowing through the roof and multiple fire trucks trying to put it out. The video below is courtesy of Amy Jones.

The Henrietta Fire Department says the fire was in the garage of the house, and everyone got out safely. As of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the fire is under control and under investigation Monroe County Fire Bureau.