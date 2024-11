HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire on Wildbriar Road in the town of Henrietta.

There currently are no injuries reported, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Wildbriar Road is currently closed between East Henrietta Road and Ice Rose Lane. It will remain closed while the fire is being investigated, according to the Sheriff’s Office, so motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.