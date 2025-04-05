Crews quickly contain Greece house fire, one person and cat escape safely

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

GREECE, N.Y. – A house fire on Goethals Drive, just north of Vintage Lane, was under investigation after it broke out on Friday.

Firefighters responded to the scene, where a person and a cat inside the home managed to escape safely.

The fire reportedly started on the back porch, and crews were able to get it under control in about 20 minutes.

