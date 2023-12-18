Crews respond after 100 gallons of oil spills into creek in Warsaw

WARSAW, N.Y. — Hazmat crews responded to the Village of Warsaw after about 100 gallon of waste oil spilled into local storm sewers, discharging into Oatka Creek, on Sunday morning.

Wyoming County Emergency Services, firefighters, police, and the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation were at the scene of the the spill for more than three hours. It happened on East Buffalo Street and no one was injured.

To clean up the spill, the DEC used oil absorbent materials in the area and oil absorbent pads in the creek. The DEC says there is no health concern to people and will continue to monitor the situation.