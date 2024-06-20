Crews take precautions for hot weather while battling Hilton house fire

HILTON, N.Y. — The hot weather presented some challenges as crews battled a house fire on Lake Avenue in the Village of Hilton on Wednesday night.

At least 50 firefighters were called from surrounding departments to rotate crews with the Hilton Fire Department. News10NBC saw firefighters using towels to cool off and drinking water.

Hilton’s fire chief said that crews found smoke coming from the attic and they quickly contained the flames.

No one was injured and the road has reopened. The Red Cross is helping two people who lived at the home. The cause remains under investigation.

Crews respond to Hilton house fire (Photo: WHEC)