Crews with ropes rescue man from Genesee River

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was rescued Tuesday from the Genesee River in Rochester.

Robert Hunter, a self-proclaimed “geo-cacher,” was trying to find his way down to the river bed of the Genesee River on Tuesday afternoon when he realized he couldn’t get back up. He says he called 911.

Crews responded near Seneca Park to help him out with ropes.

Hunter recalls his state of mind when he realized he couldn’t get out: “In the water, I was, geez, this is really tough going, And probably should have turned around. That wasn’t easy either. I could die right here, y’know. It was kind of like quicksand type stuff.”

Hunter says he’s very thankful to those who rescued him. And he has one recommendation for others looking for this geo-tag:

“Don’t go down and do that one.”