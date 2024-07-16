Crews work to clear downed power lines, trees after Monday’s tornado in Canandaigua

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Rain swept through Canandaigua on Tuesday as crews cleaned up downed power lines and trees after Monday’s tornado.

Right now the focus seems to be on the entrance to Roseland Water Park. Crews are taking care of downed lines and caution tape has blocked off the entire entrance.

City Manager John Goodwin says he’s thankful no one got hurt from the damage over the past 24 hours.

“It brings out a lot of emotions in folks, especially a lot of these trees in Kershaw Park, in Canandaigua, a lot of these willow trees have been here many years. People remember them when they were toddlers, bringing their toddlers here,” Goodwin said.

But people are upset about the downed trees at Kershaw Park.

A couple who’s lived in Canandaigua for about 30 years said the park carries a lot of memories for birthday parties, prom pictures, and picnics. “Devastating” is the word they use to describe the damage.

Another man, drove from Gates this morning to look at the aftermath.

He said it was emotional for him.

“It is, it’s sad, I’m a little on the older side, and it’s sad to see old trees, go down like this ya know through a storm,” said Karen Van Allan. “It’s horrid you know you expect this in a hurricane in Florida, but here?”

Much of the cleanup has been refocused on Roseland Water Park. Crews have the work cut out for them on Tuesday evening.

