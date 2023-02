ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Crews are working to fix a water main break on Fitzhugh Street in Rochester. The break is between Main Street and Church Street.

The City of Rochester says it’s affecting City Place on 50 West Main Street and the Sister Cities Garage building. The break is expected to be fixed on Friday.

The city says no boil water advisory is required. The cause of the break was a pressure spike from a car hitting a fire hydrant.