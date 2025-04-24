Crews working to repair sinkhole caused by broken stormwater pipe in Greece

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

GREECE, N.Y. – This week, a sinkhole appeared on Denise Road near Ripplewood Drive in Greece. Officials said the sinkhole was caused by a broken stormwater pipe.

Crews were working to replace the pipe, which carries Veness Creek under the road. Denise Road will remain blocked off until repairs are complete.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI