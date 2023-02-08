Crime Stoppers and Locust Club holds Valentine’s Day raffle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Area Crime Stoppers’ 2nd Annual Valentine’s Day Raffle will be held online through February 10th. The Grand Prize is a Epiphone SG Guitar autographed by Lou Gramm, donated by House of Guitars.

Local businesses made financial contributions, and donated 50 prizes, including wine and chocolate gift baskets, champagne, restaurant certificates, and dozens of assorted gift cards and gift bags.

Proceeds benefits Crime Stoppers K9 Initiative and Locust Club Anthony Mazurkiewicz Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Tickets available here, as well as at the Rochester Police Locust Club at 1425 Lexington Avenue.