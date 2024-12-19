Crime Stoppers offers reward for information about dog abandoned in dumpster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to anyone with information that can help to identify the person who abandoned a dog in a dumpster.

Lollypop Farm’s Humane Law Enforcement shared a photo on Tuesday of the dog found in a dumpster on Green Knolls Drive off Westfall Road. The dog is a small breed with black and white fur.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300 or Lollypop Farm Humane Law Enforcement hotline at 585-223-6500. You can also submit a tip online through Crime Stoppers here.