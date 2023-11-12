​ Crowd turns out for Veteran’s Day parade as new state laws affecting veteran care take effect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Neighbors lined the streets saluting our men and women in uniform at the Second Annual Monroe County Veteran’s Day parade on Saturday.

Wendy Schleyer and Paul Masny said they enjoyed seeing everyone turn out for this year’s parade.

“It was also great to see a lot of different nationality people here supporting, that was great too,” Masny said.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law seven new bills impacting veterans on Friday, aimed at making sure men and women serving in uniform have access to the programs and services that they and their families deserve.

According to Monroe County Veteran Services Director Nick Stefanovic, the new legislation will make a difference in the lives local veterans.

“These are people who have already shown their level of commitment, their discipline, their responsibility, so we want Veterans to serve in government,” Stefanovic said.

Stefanovic said that measures that establish an internship program for veterans with state government and clarify existing tax laws for disabled veterans are key.

“When a tax accessor asks you for that. Do not show it. They can’t make you show it and hopefully this legislation will clarify the process a little bit more and make it easier on assessors to understand how to really serve veterans during that process,” Stefanovic said.

Among the programs Stefanovic is looking forward to in the coming year, includes renewal of the office’s eco-therapy program for veterans.