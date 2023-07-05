Crowds gather downtown for Rochester’s annual 4th of July fireworks show

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A warm night and clear skies made for a perfect evening for crowds to pack downtown streets and bridges in Rochester for the annual July 4 fireworks show.

Rebecca Truelson said she has been coming downtown to see the fireworks show with her family for years.

“We’ve come down here several times over the years. From the time our kids were little and now,” Truelson said.

Given all the rain that has moved through the area lately, Truelson said she was just glad the weather cooperated.

“We were hoping it would happen. We were glad to be out after being stuck in the house for so many days,” Truelson said.

The weather gave Truelson and her family time to get outdoors and enjoy the holiday.

This year’s fireworks display was designed by Young Explosives. An eight-person crew began setting up the show at 8 a.m. in order to light up the skies over the Genesee River.

For many families gathered along the riverwalk, it was more than just a chance to see a great fireworks show.

Mercedes Brown said, “We get to enjoy it with family, and we have a lot of veterans in our family.”

“Showing them that we care. And that we love them and are thankful for them allowing us to keep our independence and keep fighting,” Brown said.