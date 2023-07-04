Crowds hit Charlotte beach to celebrate Fourth

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After days of rain, smoke from the Canadian wildfires, and days of unseasonable cool temperatures, summer heat has arrived.

There were no complaints at Ontario Beach Park, where beachgoers, boaters, swimmers, and sunbathers soaked up the sun on the Fourth of July.

Rick Lemke and of Hilton was cruising the water.

“I love this weather today. I’m out with my family and friends out on the boat. It’s quite a relief compared to what we had recently,” he said.

Others found a perfect spot to grill, while the line outside of Abbott’s Frozen Custard was, to no surprise, steady.

“Not a huge fan of the heat, but it’s nice to come out when it’s not super hot,” Chip Cyps said.

Inside the park, young children and their parents stayed cool by riding the historic Dentzel carousel. Others, like Karen Lewis and her extended family, found a spot in the shade large enough for everyone to enjoy.

“There’s a nice lovely breeze that’s coming through, but I think for the most part we wouldn’t care if it was 20 degrees, or 100 degrees. Just to be able to get out and be with one another especially in a comfortable atmosphere, that’s what matters most,” Lewis said.

Later this week, the temperature is expected to surpass 90 degrees. News10NBC asked Lewis is she’s prepared.

“No, nevertheless, we’re still looking forward to it because we have A/C at home and we have family games, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do,” she said.