Customs officers seize package full of counterfeit Bills gear

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Customs and Border Protection officers in Rochester say they seized a package full of counterfeit Bills gear, trying to make a quick buck off one of the NFL’s most loyal fan bases.

The package included popular jerseys nine Dion Dawkins, six Von Miller, and three Matt Milano. CBP officers said they could tell pretty quickly that they were fakes.

“Some stitching was missing. The patches were falling off. So, the officers are really good at picking these items out,” said Officer Giorgio Fuda of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Buffalo field office.

The people who CBP says are responsible are facing federal charges, jail time, and fines.