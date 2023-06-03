Cyclist hit by car on Lake Avenue in critical condition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Saturday morning, a cyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car.

Police say it happened just before 7:15 Friday night on Lake Avenue. They found a 56-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the collision happened after the cyclist cut in front of the car. The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

No tickets were issued and police do not believe alcohol was involved.