Cyclists follow path of Underground Railroad in Rochester on bike tour

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dozens of riders took part in the first Underground Railroad Bike Ride hosted by EE Pathways on Sunday, combining history and exercise.

The riders followed the path of the Underground Railroad across Rochester, learning how it helped enslaved people to escape into free states and into Canada. Karen Rogers, the founder of Pathways, says the ride is a powerful way to bring the past to the present.

“We’re gonna be celebrating the footsteps of our ancestors and we’re gonna be riding in those footsteps,” Rogers said. “It helps you see Rochester in a different light and it’s just an opportunity to come together and enjoy one another.”

Rogers says she plans to make this a yearly event.

