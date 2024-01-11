D.A.’s Office to give update on Victor stabbing death investigation

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — The Ontario County District Attorney’s Office says it will give an update Thursday on a deadly stabbing that happened in Victor in August.

State Police say Adam Record, 26, attacked a man in the man’s driveway on Cunningham Drive. That man stabbed Record to death.

The DA’s Office will announce the results of its investigation into Record’s death at 10 a.m. Jan. 11.