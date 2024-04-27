‘Daffodil Day’ highlights work to plant thousands of daffodils in Mt. Hope Cemetery

Daffodils planted at Mt. Hope Cemetery for 'Daffodil Day'

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Volunteers are working to beautify the city. Among those efforts: the “Daffodil Project,” an effort run by Bill Whitney and his team to plant tens of thousands of daffodils at Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Saturday was “Daffodil Day” at the cemetery, a celebration of the work that’s been done so far.

Whitney talked with News10NBC on Saturday about his hopes for the project and the cemetery.

“I want this place to be where people come if something’s not quite right in their lives, that they can relax and find some peace — and a number of people have told me that they have done that,” he said.

So far, 33,000 daffodils have been planted in the cemetery. Whitney says he’d like to plant another 20,000 this fall.