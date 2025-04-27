Daffodils bloom in tribute to generations of Rochester firefighters at Mount Hope Cemetery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -The Daffodil Project at Mount Hope Cemetery focuses on the beautification of the historic Mount Hope Cemetery.

As part of this project, firefighters, retirees, and members of the community came together in October 2024 to plant 3,500 daffodil bulbs around the Firemen’s Plot.

Now in full bloom, the flowers serve as a tribute and a symbol of remembrance for generations of Rochester firefighters.

Guests were encouraged to enjoy a brief ceremony and take in the beauty of the blooming daffodils while reflecting on the contributions of Rochester’s fire service.

The Daffodil Project at Mount Hope Cemetery is a charitable organization inspired by the Friends of Mount Hope.

