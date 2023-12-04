Dallas shooting kills four, including 1-year-old boy

Dallas shooting kills 5, including one-year-old boy

DALLAS, T.X. — A shooting in Dallas left four people dead — including a one-year-old boy. Another 15-year-old victim is recovering in the hospital.

According to NBC Dallas-Forth Worth, Dallas Police explain the shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. Sunday. When police got there, they found five people shot. Three adults died at the scene.

Police say they don’t have any suspects in custody, but they believe there’s no threat to the public.

The shooting is still under investigation.