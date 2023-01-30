Damar Hamlin expresses appreciation for all the support during his recovery

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin released a video on Saturday to express his gratitude and appreciation for all the support he’s received in his recovery.

In the Instagram post, he said it was important for him to wait to speak publicly, until he had processed all he has been through. Hamlin thanked the Bills training and medical staff, as well as the medical teams who treated him in both Cincinnati and Buffalo, after his cardiac arrest during the game against the Bengals.

