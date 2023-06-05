Damar Hamlin kicked off his multi-city CPR tour

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The tour began at Highmark Stadium on Saturday, where the Bills safety handed out AEDs to almost 50 youth sports and community organizations.

The launch event also included free CPR training for more than 1,000 people. Hamlin said that vital life-saving knowledge and equipment have been unavailable or ignored in sports for too long.

“Growing up playing sports, I never really remember ever thinking about where an AED was or ever really thinking about CPR training. And I don’t ever remember a coach, nor a parent, ever knowing where an AED was,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during a game back in January. CPR saved his life.



