Damar Hamlin may collaborate with Govenor Hochul to help others

BUFFALO, N.Y. – At an event on Saturday to honor the heroes of the December Blizzard, Governor Hochul gave some new details about the phone conversation she had with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday, as he recovers from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field during a Bills game against the Bengals on January 2.

“You’re a household name, even in New York City.” He was so surprised by that. I said, “Your story is so powerful, of what prayer has done, but your fighting spirit. And we talked about how we can use his story to go into places, you know, inner cities where a lot of kids have given up hope and talk about being a fighter, overcoming the odds, literally coming back to life.”

On Thursday Hamlin said to Hochul on Twitter, “Nice meeting you .. Excited to see how our collaborations in the future will help and affect so many!”