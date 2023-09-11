Damar Hamlin not expected to play Monday night

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J – Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s return to the gridiron during the regular season will have to wait a little longer.

NBC Sports, citing multiple sources, says Hamlin is expected to be inactive for Buffalo’s contest against the New York Jets.

It’s the team’s first appearance on Monday Night Football since last season when Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter in Cincinnati. Hamlin was revived on the field, recovered, and has been cleared to play. He practiced during training camp at St. John Fisher University and made his return to professional football during Buffalo’s preseason game against Indianapolis.

Monday’s game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. on ESPN and ABC. News10NBC’s Jackson Roberts will be live from the Meadowlands starting at 4 p.m.