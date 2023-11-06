Damar Hamlin’s new video highlights importance of CPR

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Bills Safety Damar Hamlin is raising awareness about the importance of CPR with a new video.

More than ten months ago, he went into cardiac arrest, but his life was saved thanks to early recognition by first responders. Since his recovery, the American Heart Association and the Chasing M’s Foundation have joined forces to spread education and training.

The short video showcases how his recovery has led to global conversations on the issue. The initiative is intended to ensure that everyone, everywhere, is prepared and empowered to perform lifesaving CPR.



