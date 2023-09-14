Damien Young indicted in death of man beaten, thrown out window in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 38-year-old Rochester man has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Angel Lopez, who was severely beaten and thrown out of a third-floor window Aug. 31.

Damien Young is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment Friday morning.

According to Rochester police, Young attacked Lopez, 65, in the third floor of the Sawyer Street apartment building where they both lived at about 3 a.m. and beat him into at least a semi-unconscious state, then throwing him out a window. He landed on the second-floor fire escape and eventually fell from the fire escape onto the pavement, where he died, police said. Police found Lopez on the sidewalk at about 6 a.m.

Police say Young is a registered Level 2 sex offender.