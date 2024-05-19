Dance Connection event supports charity that provides backpacks, supplies to foster children

Dance Connection event raises money for kids in need

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dance Connection chooses a different charity this year to benefit from its annual fundraiser, and on Saturday the charity was “Fostering Hope of Rochester, New York.”

Fostering Hope provides every foster child with a backpack filled with everything they need for school.

Dance Connection has been hosting the Dancing for a Cause event for more than 25 years. It was held at the Aquinas Institute of Rochester

The goal of the event was to raise over $10,000.