Dance Connection event supports charity that provides backpacks, supplies to foster children

By News10NBC

Dance Connection event raises money for kids in need

Dance Connection event raises money for kids in need

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dance Connection chooses a different charity this year to benefit from its annual fundraiser, and on Saturday the charity was “Fostering Hope of Rochester, New York.”

Fostering Hope provides every foster child with a backpack filled with everything they need for school.

Dance Connection has been hosting the Dancing for a Cause event for more than 25 years. It was held at the Aquinas Institute of Rochester

The goal of the event was to raise over $10,000.