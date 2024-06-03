Dangers in Haiti force changes for Rochester-based global humanitarian initiative

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Volunteer work can be a great help to the community, but some volunteer work carries great risks, like those faced by “Missions in Haiti,” where an American missionary couple was killed by gang members in the island nation. Now, one local organization is speaking out about the dangers volunteers face.

Missions in Haiti was founded more than 20 years ago. The non-profit organization runs schools, churches, and an orphanage in Haiti. Last week, 47-year-old Judas Montis, a director, and 23-year-old Davy Lloyd and his wife, 21-year-old Natalie Lloyd, two missionaries, were attacked and killed by gangs in Haiti.

Marsha Allen, Vision Keeper, runs The Vineyard Farms in Rochester, offering services to homeless individuals. Overseas, her organization is known as the “Global Humanitarian Surround Care Mobile Wellness Initiative,” helping those in need across five nations, including Haiti.

“We provided global clinics and telemedicine to take care of the children when they needed visits with doctors or they were sick,” Allen said.

Hannah Corbett, the sister of Davy Lloyd, says there are 55 children at the Missions in Haiti orphanage. Her brother and sister-in-law loved working with the kids. Corbett says the families are facing the most difficult time now.

Allen says the dangers became so bad in Haiti that her organization had to make some changes.

“Until the president was assassinated, we would have a team of us join with them and we would travel together, but once the president was assassinated, it just became too unsafe,” she said.

Allen was saddened to hear of the two missionaries killed. She says Davy and Natalie’s hearts were for the people.

“That day was such a heartbreak for the team. It was riveting. To think that these people that laid down their lives serving and now they get killed that way,” she said.

Joseph Prosper, a medical doctor and director of telemedicine for the Global Humanitarian Surround Care Mobile Wellness Initiative, leads the team on the ground in Haiti. He is still in shock and recalls advising Davy to leave Port-au-Prince in Haiti.

“He feels that he’s not worried about his security and he couldn’t turn his back on the kids,” Prosper said.

Marsha Allen wrote a letter to Senator Chuck Schumer telling him about the dangers faced in the nation and asking for help to get her Haitian medical team out of the country.

