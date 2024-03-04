Danielle Ponder and other nationally-touring artists will headline the Lilac Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester-native Danielle Ponder will be among the music headliners for the 126th annual Lilac Festival.

Festival organizers announced the 10 headliners on Monday, nine of which are nationally-touring artists. The festival’s full schedule and list of all 80+ acts will be released later in March.

The 10-day festival at Highland Park will begin on Friday, May 10 and run through Sunday, May 19. It typically draws over half a million people to enjoy the largest collection of lilacs in the northeast. Here is the lineup for headlining acts:

Friday, May 10: Rayland Baxter. Americana bliss that blends country, roots, and vintage pop. (For fans of Fleet Foxes, The Lumineers and Jack Johnson). Supported by Left-Handed 2nd Baseman

Saturday, May 11: Butcher Brown. A genre-bending feast that blends jazz, hip-hop, and funk into an eclectic fusion. (For fans of The Roots, Sly and the Family Stone, A Tribe Called Quest). Supported by Zahyia.

Sunday, May 12: Ghost-Note. A fresh blend of afrobeat, and funk, led by Snarky Puppy’s percussion duo.(For Fans of James Brown, Soulive and Thundercat). Supported by Grace Serene and the Super Clean.

Monday, May 13: Pachyman. A breezy, dub and reggae-infused experience where the artist’s Puerto Rican roots shine bright. (For fans of Bob Marley, King Tubb, and Fela Kuti). Supported by The Medicinals.

Tuesday, May 14: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. Masters of high-energy swing, BBVD has been integral in revitalizing swing music for over 30 years. (For fans of Louis Prima, Duke Ellington and Brian Setzer Orchestra). Supported by Horacio & La Fama Salsa Band.

Wednesday, May 15: The Skycoasters. A Rochester Institution! This nationally recognized, lively 9-piece cover band has been the life of the party for over 40 years. (For Fans of Classic Rock, Funk and Pop)

Supported by Teagan & the Tweeds.

Thursday, May 16: An Evening of Soul Curated by Danielle Ponder. Rochester native and nationally touring artist brings masterful songwriting, bold vocals, and soulful storytelling to the stage. (For fans of Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings, Black Pumas and Aretha Franklin) Supported by Chi TheRealist & Natalia Ekua.

Friday, May 17: Hypnotic Brass Ensemble. An electrifying eight-piece band performance blending brass, funk, and hip-hop. (For Fans of Trombone Shorty, Vulfpeck and Earth, Wind & Fire). Supported by Claude Bennington’s Fever Dream.

Saturday, May 18: Dopapod. More than just a jam band, they deliver a mind-bending blend of funk, jazz fusion, and progressive rock. (For fans of STS9, Disco Biscuits and Yes). Supported by Eli Flynn & The Everymen.

Sunday, May 19: Trousdale. This powerful female band brings melodic and heartfelt harmonies that spread a message of self-acceptance and love. (For fans of The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves and HAIM).

Supported by Claudia Hoyser.