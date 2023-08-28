Danielle Ponder is canceling her show at New York State Fair; Says she isn’t feeling well

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Danielle Ponder is canceling her show on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at the Great New York State Fair along with shows this week in New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Ponder said on her Facebook that she’s canceling the shows because she isn’t feeling well. She was scheduled to perform at the Chevy Court Stage at the fairgrounds.

“I am not feeling well and normally I would push through but my body is begging for a break,” Ponder wrote on Facebook.

Ponder is asking people to contact their point of purchase for a refund on tickets. She is discussing rescheduling shows.

Ponder, a former Monroe County public defender, released her debut album “Some of Us Are Brave” last September, which blends R&B, soul, and blues across its eight tracks. News10NBC was at the release party for the album at the Record Archive.