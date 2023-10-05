Dansville couple facing charges under Leandra’s Law

DANSVILLE, N.Y. — A couple in Livingston County is facing Leandra’s Law charges after deputies say one of them drove drunk with two children in the car.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Airport Plaza in the Town of North Dansville for reports of an argument. When they got there, deputies say they learned 37-year-old Callie Vanskiver allowed her boyfriend, 34-year-old Uriah Scott, to drive her car with two children younger than 16 inside.

After field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer test, deputies arrested Scott.

Deputies also arrested Vanskiver for allowing him to drive her car. Both face a slue of charges including the danger of the welfare of a child.