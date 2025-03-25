Dansville man freed from Taliban captivity set for ceremonial first pitch at Red Wings opening day game
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Red Wings are gearing up for their opening day, set for April 1. The game will see Ryan Corbett, a Dansville man who was held captive by the Taliban for nearly two and a half years, take the mound for the Red Wings home opener first pitch.
Corbett was freed in January in a prisoner exchange, officials said.
The Red Wings will face off against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m.
