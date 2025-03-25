Dansville man freed from Taliban captivity set for ceremonial first pitch at Red Wings opening day game

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Red Wings are gearing up for their opening day, set for April 1. The game will see Ryan Corbett, a Dansville man who was held captive by the Taliban for nearly two and a half years, take the mound for the Red Wings home opener first pitch.

Corbett was freed in January in a prisoner exchange, officials said.

The Red Wings will face off against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI