LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — A child rapist was given the maximum sentence Friday in Livingston County.

John Litolff of Dansville is going to prison for 25 years to life. Prosecutors say he raped a 10-year-old girl in Livonia in 2018. He was convicted in December of predatory sexual assault against a child.

Litolff was also sentenced to up to seven years for felony sexual abuse.